Cleveland Cavaliers Star Duo Could Miss Game vs. Grizzlies
The Cleveland Cavaliers are fresh off one of their most complete and convincing victories of the season with a blowout win against the New York Knicks.
This was also one of the first games of the year that Kenny Atkinson had a nearly complete roster at his disposal.
Unfortunately, the Cavaliers could be shorthanded for their next matchup as two of their star players are questionable to play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday (as of Saturday evening).
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland made a statement to the NBA with their dominant victory over the Knicks. However, the win didn't come without some drama.
Jarrett Allen left the game early after suffering a hand injury. Atkinson said after the game that the X-rays on his finger were negative, but Cleveland's center is still listed as questionable against the Grizzlies with a right index finger sprain.
While there's a chance JA doesn't play, it's still encouraging that the door is being left open for the star to make an appearance and signals that the injury may not be something that keeps him out long-term.
Darius Garland
Darius Garland is currently listed as questionable due to a left hip contusion. It's unclear if this injury happened on a specific play, but it's clearly something that bothers the All-Star point guard.
If DG can't play, Ty Jerome is likely to see an increased role off the bench, and Donovan Mitchell could also see some time as Cleveland's primary ball handler.
But hopefully, this isn't necessary, and Garland is healthy enough to suit up for the Wine and Gold.
