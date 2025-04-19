Cleveland Cavaliers To Face Miami Heat In First Round of NBA Playoffs
After days of waiting, the Cleveland Cavaliers finally know who they'll face off against in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Wine and Gold will match up against the Miami Heat for what will hopefully be just the first of a long playoff run for the Cavaliers.
The final game of the Play-In Tournament was certainly a tight win and left Cavaliers fans on the edge of their seat the entire night.
Miami held the lead for most of the game, but Trae Young gave Atlanta their first lead midway through the fourth quarter, and the two teams were tied at 1-6 with 1.3 seconds left to play.
It wasn't until Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell went off in overtime that the Cavaliers found out that Miami was who they'd play on in the best-of-seven series.
While the Heat will enter the postseason as the eighth seed, the Cavaliers can't let the guard down. Cleveland struggled against Miami earlier this season and had a 2-1 record against them during the regular season.
How well the Cavaliers shoot from the field could be the determining factor in the series. For reference, Cleveland shot 46 percent from the floor and 37 percent from behind the arc while allowing.
Game 1 of the first-round series will be played on Sunday, April 20, at 7:00 PM on TNT. Looking ahead to Game 2, it will be on Wednesday, April 23, at 7:30 PM on NBA TV.
Then the series will shift to Miami with Game 3 on Saturday, April 26 at 1:00 PM. Game 4 will be on Monday, April 28, but the network and time have yet to be determined.
