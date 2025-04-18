Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Coach Wants Evan Mobley To Be Aggressive In Two Key Areas

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley cans still take his game to another level.

Tommy Wild

May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) forward Evan Mobley (4) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second quarter of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) forward Evan Mobley (4) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second quarter of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The strides Evan Mobley has taken this season should make him a contender to win the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' All-Star forward has improved on the offense end and is arguably the best defensive player in the league.

However, Cleveland's head coach still thinks Mobley can improve in two key areas.

During a recent media availability, Kenny Atkinson said he wants to see Mobley be more aggressive in his style of play.

However, this doesn't necessarily mean he's taking the ball coast-to-coast and dunking on defenders.

Atkinson wants to see Mobley have a "more aggressive mentality in terms of scoring, in terms of handling the ball, in terms of making plays."

Specifically with Mobley's play, Atkinson thinks he should be better on the boards.

"In the purest sense of more force and aggression is rebounding. He should be a better rebounder. He just should - all the talent he has, all the IQ he has, all the ability he has to read the ball off the rim."

The second area Atkinson wants to see more from with his dynamic forward is an area that doesn't scarily show up in the box score: his voice.

"I'd say the last part with him, is to be more vocal," said Atkinson. "You are the leader of our defense, you and [Jarrett Allen], we need more to see there. It's gotten better, no doubt about it, but he still has a ways to go."

Sure, Mobely still has some areas he could improve in. However, this also means that the 23-year-old still has another untapped layer in him in terms of his ceiling.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

MORE: Cavaliers Star Lists His Top Three Ball Handlers and His Answer Might Surprise You

MORE: Cavaliers Star Darius Garland Is Loving His Hilarious New Nickname

MORE: Analyst Shares Cavaliers Best-Case Scenario for NBA Playoffs

MORE: NBA Insider Has Bold Take On Cavaliers Possible Playoff Matchup

MORE: Cavaliers Fans Won't Know How to Feel About NBA Legend's Playoff Prediction

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News