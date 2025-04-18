Cavaliers Coach Wants Evan Mobley To Be Aggressive In Two Key Areas
The strides Evan Mobley has taken this season should make him a contender to win the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' All-Star forward has improved on the offense end and is arguably the best defensive player in the league.
However, Cleveland's head coach still thinks Mobley can improve in two key areas.
During a recent media availability, Kenny Atkinson said he wants to see Mobley be more aggressive in his style of play.
However, this doesn't necessarily mean he's taking the ball coast-to-coast and dunking on defenders.
Atkinson wants to see Mobley have a "more aggressive mentality in terms of scoring, in terms of handling the ball, in terms of making plays."
Specifically with Mobley's play, Atkinson thinks he should be better on the boards.
"In the purest sense of more force and aggression is rebounding. He should be a better rebounder. He just should - all the talent he has, all the IQ he has, all the ability he has to read the ball off the rim."
The second area Atkinson wants to see more from with his dynamic forward is an area that doesn't scarily show up in the box score: his voice.
"I'd say the last part with him, is to be more vocal," said Atkinson. "You are the leader of our defense, you and [Jarrett Allen], we need more to see there. It's gotten better, no doubt about it, but he still has a ways to go."
Sure, Mobely still has some areas he could improve in. However, this also means that the 23-year-old still has another untapped layer in him in terms of his ceiling.
