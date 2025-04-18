Analyst Shares Cavaliers Best-Case Scenario for NBA Playoffs
The Cleveland Cavaliers have looked like true championship contenders all season long.
Even when facing adversity, the Wine and Gold proved they were a strong team with how they handled hardship.
However, the playoffs will be the true indicator of just how good this Cavaliers team is.
One analyst shared what he thinks Cleveland's best-case scenario is for the postseason, and his take confirms what many fans have been thinking all season.
Zack Kram of ESPN recently shared what he thinks is the best possible outcome for the Cavaliers in the postseason, and he thinks it is very possible this roster can win it all this season.
"Any team with Cleveland's regular-season résumé belongs in the top tier of title contenders. And if Kenny Atkinson plays his starters more in the playoffs -- no Cavalier reached even 32 minutes per game this season -- his team might reach another gear this spring," wrote Kram.
"The Cavaliers are deep, balanced and electric on offense, and nine years after the first championship in franchise history, they have a legitimate chance to win another."
There's no reason to think the Cavaliers couldn't win the Finals this year.
They were in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive ratings during the regular season while having one of the deepest benches in the league.
Also, as Kram points out, Cleveland's core four should be well-rested for the postseason thanks to Atkinson's minutes management throughout the year.
The Cavaliers undoubtedly have the talent to win the championship, but this only raises expectations for Cleveland to make a long postseason run this spring.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: NBA Insider Has Bold Take On Cavaliers Possible Playoff Matchup
MORE: Cavaliers Fans Won't Know How to Feel About NBA Legend's Playoff Prediction
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Had Head-Turning Historic Offensive Season
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Disheartening Prediction for NBA Playoffs
MORE: Insider Raises Massive Playoff Question for Cleveland Cavaliers