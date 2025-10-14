Cleveland Cavaliers to wrap up preseason with Detroit Pistons matchup
It'd be fun to say all's well that ends well.
The Cleveland Cavaliers earned their most regular-season wins since 2010 after going 0-4 in last year's preseason run. Should they keep up the firepower that transformed their offense into one of the league's best last season, it may be safe to hold off on hitting the panic button even after the Cavs fell to 0-3 in their 2025 preseason schedule following a 138-107 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics.
Guard Anfernee Simons, who Boston acquired in an offseason trade, led the Celtics with 21 points off the bench as he knocked down six shots from beyond the arc. Jaylon Tyson
led Cleveland with 16 points of his own. He joined four other Cavs players who ended the night with double-digit points.
The Cavs will move on to face the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, where they'll wrap up their short preseason schedule before tipping off against the New York Knicks on Oct. 22.
The Pistons have split their first two preseason games with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies and a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Guard Cade Cunningham, who was chosen with the No. 1 pick and two spots before Evan Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft, poured on 26 points in Detroit's loss to Milwaukee on a streaky night from the floor. Bucks guard A.J. Green didn't miss a single shot for Milwaukee on his way to 22 points and five made 3-pointers.
It'll be up to the Cavs' younger options and a bounce-back game from the 3-point line to ultimately claim victory over the Pistons. A few familiar faces will lead them as they take to Cleveland's home court just a few weeks before the Cavs face Detroit in the regular season.
J.B. Bickerstaff, who took on Cleveland's head coaching duties after being hired on as an associate head coach in 2019, will take point for the Pistons for a second season after overseeing a 30-game turnaround just last year.
Detroit's extensive assistant staff includes Luke Walton and Sidney Lowe, both of whom coached with Bickerstaff during his time with the Cavs. Guard Javonte Green, who played in just over 14 minutes in Detroit's loss to the Bucks, is listed on the Pistons' roster alongside a former Cavalier in Caris LeVert.
The Cavs will tip off against the Pistons at 7 p.m. in Rocket Arena. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.