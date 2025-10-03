What you need to know about Cleveland Cavaliers preseason schedule
The Cleveland Cavaliers went 0-4 in their last preseason run, but rolled their way to 64 wins in the regular season before reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Armed with a high-powered offense, one that all but redefined the identity of the surging Cavs, Cleveland may be ready for much more after a few notable additions to its roster in the offseason.
The Cavs will take on a pair of the same divisional opponents as last year as they provide a small window into what could be during the preseason.
Oct. 7 & 9: Chicago Bulls
The beginning of what could be an eternal battle with the Bulls will continue to take shape as the Cavs face Chicago in the preseason for the second consecutive year.
Cleveland will face Chicago in a home-and-home series during this year's preseason.
The Bulls would claim two close victories over the Cavs in last year's preseason run before being swept in the regular season, including in a dominating Cleveland victory during the in-season tournament. Chicago traded guard Lonzo Ball to the Cavs in exchange for forward Isaac Okoro, a former top-5 pick who spent five years in Cleveland, this summer. It'll take the same firepower to run down a Bulls squad in need of a direction after finishing with a record of 39-43 for the second year in a row.
The Cavs will tip off against the Bulls at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 and at 8 p.m. EDT on Oct. 9.
Oct. 12: Boston Celtics
The Cavs remained closely contested with the Celtics last season as they split their regular-season series with a pair of close games. Boston has since traded for guard Anfernee Simons, who averaged just over 19 points per game for the Portland Trail Blazers last season. It traded Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks, while Al Horford recently signed with the Golden State Warriors.
A newer-look Celtics squad may prove to be a challenge for the Cavs, who set sky-high expectations before the start of what could be a defining season for Cleveland's own.
Cleveland will face off against the Celtics at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Oct. 14: Detroit Pistons
The Pistons will feature a few familiar faces in guards Caris LeVert and Javonte Green. Detroit's coaching staff features some familiar names of its own, including head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, former Cavaliers assistants Luke Walton and Sidney Lowe and a former Cavaliers guard in Jarrett Jack.
The Pistons underwent a 30-game turnaround from the season before in Bickerstaff's first year with the squad, which saw them reach the playoffs for the first time in six seasons while completely turning their defense around. Detroit added Duncan Robinson in a July sign-and-trade, which could further strengthen an already-competitive Central Division that saw four of its five teams make the playoffs last season.
The Cavs will tip off against Detroit at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.