Second year Cavaliers player leads team in blowout preseason loss vs Celtics
The results of the Cleveland Cavaliers preseason thus far have not been great. Before the game in Boston, they had two close losses to the Chicago Bulls by less than 10 points in both games.
The Cavs traveled to Boston for the third game with a specific game plan in mind from head coach Kenny Atkinson. The starting lineup in Cleveland looked completely different from the first two games.
Atkinson dropped Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and De’Andre Hunter from the lineup and they did not play at all against Boston, who played their full team with Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.
Tyrese Proctor garnered his first career start alongside Craig Porter Jr. and the two of them have gotten a lot of praise in the preseason so far.
Proctor had shown a lot of hustle in the game last night and finished the night with 12 points, four assists and a steal while he shot 5-14 from the field. Craig Porter Jr. added six points for himself along with six rebounds, two steals and an insane block on Pritchard.
It was a blowout loss for the Cavs as Boston won 138-107.
It was a poor shooting night for everybody on the Cavs. But despite a poor shooting night, Jaylon Tyson led the team with 16 points on 6-14 shooting. He showed his scoring capabilities for the team, which is great as it seems that he may be in the starting lineup for the team as the regular season begins.
The Cavs big men had better games all around. Larry Nance had 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals. He shot 2-10 from the field but managed to nail six of his seven free throws as the leader of this team tonight.
Thomas Bryant came back from his poor mistakes in the first preseason game with 11 points as well and added two makes from beyond the arc, showing his stretch center ability.
For the Celtics, Anfernee Simons was red hot in the game. He scored 21 points and every single point was scored from the 3 point line as he went 6-for-9 from distance.
The Cavaliers' big problems were their struggle to stop the Celtics shooting. Boston hit 18 three pointers last night while the Cavs had 12, they shot 60 to Boston's 45 total.
Brown did slightly struggle in his 21 minutes as he only took six shots and hit two of them while he was being primarily guarded by Jaylon Tyson all game. You can really see Tyson's development this offseason on defense.
This was a rough game for the Cavaliers, but it gave that young talent an opportunity to show out against a pretty good team on national television.
The Cavaliers final preseason game is on Tuesday, October 14th at 7 p.m. against the Detroit Pistons.