Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Sign This Sharpshooting Center
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not signed any free agents this offseason, as they have spent the majority of their time handling in-house business.
The Cavaliers have reached contract extensions with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen this summer, so it's not like they have been asleep at the wheel.
However, Cleveland would largely benefit from adding a couple of more pieces to bolster its roster.
The problem is that it's now slim pickings on the free-agent market, meaning that if the Cavs are going to sign anyone, it's going to have to be a player who fills a specific need.
That's why Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel is urging the Cavaliers to sign sharpshooting big man Mike Muscala.
Kenny Atkinson is familiar from Muscala from his days with the Atlanta Hawks, and it was recently reported that Cleveland's brass will talk to Atkinson about potentially bringing in some players he knows once he returns from Paris.
Muscala did not exactly have a great year this past season. He spent time with three different teams in 2023-24, suiting up for the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder. In 53 games, he averaged three points per game on miserable 35.9/29.2/68.0 shooting splits.
However, Muscala is just two seasons removed from logging 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds a night while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from three-point range.
The 6-foot-10 center is also a lifetime 37.3 percent long-range shooter, and the Cavs could certainly use a big man who can spread the floor.
Of course, Muscala isn't exactly a household name, but if he is able to shake off his awful 2023-24 campaign, he could prove to be a worthwhile addition for Atkinson's Cavaliers.