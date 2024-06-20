Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Trade Two Stars In Roster Reconstruction
The Cleveland Cavaliers won 48 games and made it to the second round of the playoffs this season, but it still seems pretty clear that they are fairly distant from genuinely contending.
As a result, many are wondering if the Cavaliers will try to reconstruct their roster this summer.
While trade speculation has surged around Donovan Mitchell, it's looking more and more like Cleveland will keep him. Other Cavs stars, however, may not be so comfortable.
Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are two other big-name Cavaliers players whose names have been thrown around in trade chatter over the last month, and ESPN's Chris Herring thinks that Cleveland should seriously consider moving both players.
“Truth be told, the team should explore deals and potentially make them involving Garland and Allen in an effort to gain more depth and spacing," Herring wrote.
Herring added that the Cavs should then lock up young big man Evan Mobley on a contract extension.
Mobley has been solid in each of the first three seasons of his NBA career, but his production has somewhat stagnated. Many feel that is the direct result of a rather odd frontcourt fit with Allen, which has led to the concluson that the Cavaliers may be better off jettisoning Allen in order to fully unleash Mobley next season.
Meanwhile, the Mitchell-Garland pairing has certainly not worked out like many hoped, as Garland's production has seen an obvious dip since Mitchell's arrival two seasons ago. There has even been talk that Klutch Sports may prefer to seek a trade for Garland if Cleveland decides to extend Mitchell this summer.
There have been no concrete reports of any type of dissension between Mitchell and Garland, but if the Cavs ultimately deem the tandem unfit, it would almost surely seek to move Garland before Mitchell. Unless, of course, Mitchell asks to be dealt.
The Cavaliers finished 20th in offensive efficiency during the 2023-24 campaign and ranked 19th in three-point percentage, so they could certainly stand to improve their floor spacing.
The problem is that Cleveland also succeeded largely due to its defense this season, which ranked sixth in the NBA. Plus, Mitchell has a strong relationship with Allen, and what the Cavs decide to do with the center may ultimately influence Mitchell's decision on whether or not he chooses to sign a contract extension this offseason.
Yes, the Cavaliers have work to do, but they must act prudently with the big picture in mind.