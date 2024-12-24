Cavaliers, Wizards Linked to Major Trade for Prolific Scorer
The Cleveland Cavaliers probably don't need to make any shapeshifting moves before the NBA trade deadline, but it certainly wouldn't hurt for them to add another piece.
The key for the Cavaliers will be keeping their core four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen intact.
If they can add another player to bolster the roster without giving up any of their primary stars, then more power to them.
Cholo Martin Magsino of Fadeaway World has concocted a rather intriguing trade idea for Cleveland, as he has the Cavs acquiring Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Max Strus, Isaac Okoro and a couple of second-round draft picks.
"Kyle Kuzma is always involved in trade rumors, and the Cleveland Cavaliers could be the best fit," Magsino wrote. "After two seasons of scoring 20+ points per game, the one-time champion averages 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists a night. That is a down year, but he can pick it back up when he is with the Eastern Conference leaders."
This is hardly the first time Kuzma has been linked to the Cavaliers, which does not come as a surprise given the fact that Cleveland is in need of an extra wing scorer.
Kuzma is certainly not having a great season with 42.0/27.6/68.8 shooting splits. He has also been sidelined since Nov. 27 due to a rib injury.
However, the 29-year-old is also playing on one of the worst teams in basketball, so perhaps a change of scenery would do him a whole lot of good.
Kuzma has never been the most efficient scorer in the world (lifetime true-shooing percentage of 54.4 percent), but he does have the ability to regularly create his own shot, which absolutely has value.