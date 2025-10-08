Cleveland Cavaliers young guards show strong bond in preseason opener
Although it was a loss in the Cleveland Cavaliers' first preseason game, there were many bright spots to take notice of.
On Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Cavaliers fell to the Chicago Bulls, 118-117, in a nail-biting finish.
The team debuted its new-look roster that included plenty of offseason additions. The Cavaliers added forward Larry Nance Jr. in free agency, traded for veteran guard Lonzo Ball and drafted guard Tyrese Proctor out of Duke.
These changes immediately looked to address needs for the Cleveland roster in the 2025-26 season. The team will be without major offensive contributors in guards Darius Garland and Max Strus, who are still rehabbing from injuries they suffered at the tail end of last year.
In the game against Chicago, returnee Craig Porter Jr. and newcomer Proctor showcased strong performances. Porter Jr. scored 17 points, grabbed four boards and four assists, while the former Blue Devil scored 14 points and hauled down two rebounds.
The two have been building up their skillsets, while also forming a strong bond of chemistry all offseason.
After the game on Tuesday, Porter Jr. , who went 5-for-5 from beyond on the arc, spoke to the play of himself and the rookie.
"We’ve been battling, but I feel like it’s a good challenge for both of us,” he said. “We’ve got very similar games and it’s just what’s going to make the team better. It’s just, (Proctor)’s literally my evil twin, and I’ve been saying since he got here. I’m glad he’s on my team.”
Out of the halftime break, Porter Jr. helped to light the spark for the team after they were tied, 57-57. Of his 17 total points he scored on the day, 11 came in the third frame.
His counterpart Proctor played in 12 minutes of action and thrived with his 14 points off the bench.
The second rounder was praised for his multi-level scoring coming out of college, and lived up to it against the Bulls. He scored in transition, knocked down mid rangers and hit 3-of-4 three pointers. He also showed his ability to be a defensive utility, playing hustle defense and matching up his respective opponent the was guarding.
Porter Jr. provides the team with a bit of shifty, fast paced playmaking with consistent scoring, while Proctor fills the holes with elite defense and multi-level scoring. As the two continue to get used to playing alongside one another, they could become incredibly efficient in the absence of Garland.
The Cavaliers next look to take on the Bulls again in another preseason bash on Thursday, Oct. 9, with tip-off scheduled to take place at 8:00 p.m. They will play from United Center in Chicago.