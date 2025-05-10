Cavaliers' Max Strus Reached LeBron James Territory vs. Pacers in Game 3
Max Strus, a player known more for grit than headlines, delivered a performance Friday night Cleveland fans will remember. In the key victory over the Indiana Pacers, Strus became the first Cleveland Cavalier since LeBron James to record at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game while shooting 65% or better from the field.
Strus scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out seven assists on 8-of-12 shooting, leading Cleveland to a 126-104 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. With the win, the Cavaliers trimmed Indiana’s series lead to 2-1.
Strus finished with an impressive plus-32 rating on the night. He also became the sixth player in Cleveland playoff history to record over 20 points scored, five rebounds, and five assists while not committing a turnover during the game,.
Entering Friday’s matchup, the Cavaliers faced a challenging situation, trailing the Pacers 0-2 after losing the first two games at home. Game 3 placed immense pressure on Cleveland to avoid a virtually insurmountable 0-3 deficit.
Cleveland dominated the second quarter of Game 3, outscoring Indiana 34-13 to take control of the contest. Donovan Mitchell also continued to dominate, leading all scorers with 43 points.
Strus, who arrived in Cleveland last offseason, has often been the unsung hero. On Friday, his poise and efficiency steadied the Cavaliers during a must-win game.
The Pacers, who stunned Cleveland with a game-winning three-pointer in Game 2, struggled to match the Cavaliers’ energy.
"It's a big win, but it's just one. Can't get too high, can't get too low," Strus said after the game.
The Cavaliers will look to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday in Indianapolis.