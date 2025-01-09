Donovan Mitchell Drops Bold Claim After Cavaliers' Win Over Thunder
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in a thriller on Wednesday night, coming away with a 129-122 victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavaliers improved to 32-4 on the season with the win and have now won 11 games in a row.
Afterward, Donovan Mitchell dropped a rather bold claim regarding the potential All-Star status of himself and the remainder of the Core Four.
“It would be a shame if all four of us weren’t [All-Stars]," Mitchell said, via Danny Cunningham of 92.3 The Fan.
Cleveland pulled out the win over the Thunder in spite of Mitchell scoring just 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting, making the Cavs' victory that much more impressive.
Jarrett Allen led the way with 25 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Evan Mobley chipped in with 21 points, Darius Garland added 18 and seven Cavaliers players scored in double figures overall.
Mitchell is averaging 22.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds over 31.4 minutes per game on 45.0/41.0/81.3 shooting splits on the season.
Oddly enough, the 27-year-old has now gone three straight contests without registering 20 points, but it hasn't mattered as Cleveland has continued to romp through the NBA.
Three of the Cavs top four players already have All-Star appearances on their resume, with Mobley representing the only member of the quartet who has not yet earned a selection.
That could certainly change this season, just like a whole lot of things for the Cavaliers.
We'll see if Cleveland is able to maintain its excellence on its way to a potential championship run.