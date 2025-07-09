1 Deal Cavaliers HAVE to Make Before They Can Trade for LeBron James
The NBA rumor mill is as strong as ever. Even amidst Summer League, the WNBA season, and the teasing of NBA 2K26, there is still plenty of talk revolving around player movement, despite the bulk of free agency having come and gone. The fact that LeBron James can still dominate this discussion in the summer before his 23rd season, when he'll turn 41 years old, is a testament to his incredible athleticism, longevity, and pure, unprecedented greatness.
Even though his Los Angeles Lakers added a 26-year-old perennial MVP candidate just entering his physical prime in Luka Doncic, James was still arguably the best player on his team in these past playoffs. And despite LA swinging that blockbuster deal to give themselves a renewed championship window, it appears that LeBron might want out, and the Lakeshow might be in agreement with him.
Once the rumors started flying that James might want to be traded, the Cleveland Cavaliers immediately came to mind as a possible destination. After all, they're his hometown team and have the means necessary to pull off a deal for him while retaining a roster strong enough to compete for championships in his remaining years. On the court, a big, two-way playmaking wing might be the piece that the Cavs need the most, which fits LeBron's skill set in his twilight to a tee.
There's only one issue: Cleveland is well over the second apron of the daunting new CBA. That complicates a potential trade for LeBron James in numerous ways. Because they're over the second apron, the Cavaliers aren't able to take back more salary than they send out in any deal, nor can they aggregate multiple outgoing players in a deal. Simply put, Cleveland cannot trade for LeBron and his $52 million salary unless they get under the second apron.
They're currently estimated to be around $20 million over the threshold, which means it would be pretty difficult for them to shed the salary necessary to duck under the second apron — but it's not impossible.
The Utah Jazz recently completed a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Miami Heat that saw them exchange John Collins for Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a future second-round pick. This move also created a massive trade exception for them worth over $26 million.
That traded player exception, or TPE, acts as a salary placeholder in future deals, allowing them to acquire players worth $26 million or less without having to match the money on their end. So, they could theoretically trade for the Cavs' De'Andre Hunter and absorb his $23.3 million contract. Cleveland would likely need to give them a bit of draft capital for their trouble, but it would be well worth it if it meant the Cavs could get under the second apron and subsequently trade for LeBron James.