Final Injury Status For Cavaliers Guard vs. Houston Rockets
The Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to stay relatively healthy this season, outside of a few lingering injuries. Their depth has helped them push through that, but now the injury report is growing for the Wine and Gold.
Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were both ruled out well before the Cavaliers matchup against the Houston Rockets
However, one key reserve remained questionable throughout the day, and his final injury status was not announced until shortly before tip-off.
Caris LeVert - OUT
Caris LeVert was added to Cleveland's injury report with right wrist soreness shortly before Monday afternoon's matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
The Cavaliers sixth man ended up not playing in their blowout win and will be out again for Wednesday night's game against the Rockets, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
LeVert is in the middle of one of the best seasons of his career. He's embraced his role as the go-to guy off Cleveland's bench.
The guard-forward combo is currently averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 24.1 minutes off the bench.
What's really taken LeVert's game to the next level this season is how efficient of a shooter he's been.
During the veteran's nine-year career, he has a shooting percentage of 43.6 percent and a three-point percentage of 34.6. However, LeVert is currently connecting on 47.3 percent of his shots this season, including a three-point percent 42.0 percent
Kenny Atkinson has also raved about the strides he's taken on the defensive end of the floor, going back to their days with the Brooklyn Nets.
Regarding the Rockets game, the Cavaliers will heavily rely on Dean Wade and Max Strus to fill the minutes left by Okoro and Levert's absence. Rookie Jaylon Tyson may also make an appearance.