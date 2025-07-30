Former Cavaliers Star's Preferences Could Prevent Reunion
After being part of a salary dump in a three-team trade between the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, and LA Clippers, many Cleveland Cavaliers fans were hoping Kevin Love would return to Cleveland for a historic tenth season. However, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, a reunion between Love and the Cavaliers might not be an option for the future Hall-of-Famer.
“So with Kevin Love, to my understanding, he really only wants to be in the big glamour markets,” said Fischer on a recent episode of Bleacher Report's Insider Notebook. “I do think it would mostly be something along the lines of Kevin Love going to a New York or a Los Angeles type of situation. So, we’ll see if that can materialize for him.”
So, although Cleveland boasts America's north coast, the shores of Lake Erie might not match the glitz and glamor of New York or Los Angeles. It's a shame that isn't enough for Love to reunite with the Cavaliers, the highest point of his lengthy NBA career.
In nine seasons with Cleveland, Love averaged 15.7 points and 9.2 assists in 489 appearances with the team. He was also a key member of the Cavaliers' Big Three during the second LeBron James era, helping guide the team to four consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and a championship in 2016.
Hopefully, before Love hangs it up, he does retire with Cleveland. However, for now, uunless his free agency plans change, the next time Cleveland fans can welcome Love home will be when he's visiting the Cavaliers with his next team.