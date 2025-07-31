Former Cavaliers Forward Breaks Silence After Release From Jail
After recently being arrested on fraud charges in Florida this past week, former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris has been released from jail.
Morris was arrested in Broward County, Florida on one fraud charge according to public records, relating to a case involving outstanding casino markers in Las Vegas, NV.
According to a report from TMZ Sports, Morris owed $265,000 on two markers in Las Vegas – one for $150,000 and another for $115,000. Warrants were issued earlier in 2025 following his arrest on charges of drawing or passing a check for $1,200 or more, intending to defraud, and theft valued at $100,000 or more.
Following his release, though, Morris Sr. took to an Instagram post to provide an update on the situation as he had officially returned home.
"Thank god I woke up in my bed this morning,” Morris wrote in his Instagram post. “The word FRAUD was thrown on my name as if I took something or really wrote a check to a casino in exchange for cash. Did I take out a marker to gamble yes. Was this my first time no.… so yea I took my time to pay back the money that could have been handle on the spot if I’d known that I would have been locked up like I was trying to flee or a flight risk."
“Money paid back and lesson learned. FRAUD I can’t live with. But I’m not going on every social media site to clear anything up."
Morris last suited up in the NBA for the Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season, playing in 12 total regular season games and nine playoff outings. In those regular season contests, Morris averaged 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field in 15 minutes a night.
Morris was a 13-year vet in the NBA since being drafted 14th-overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, spending time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and Boston Celtics among others.
