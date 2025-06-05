Former NBA Champion Gives Strong Offseason Advice to Cleveland Cavaliers
Heading into the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers were flying high. At 64 wins, they had the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers also had the league's best offense and a top defense, making them one of the more potent teams and a favorite for some to win it all.
Unfortunately, it all came crashing down in the second round, with the Cavaliers losing to the Indiana Pacers in five games. The fallout from the loss was a bitter pill for Cleveland and its fans to swallow and, after such an incredible season, the expectation is for the team to make improvements so that second round exits never happen again.
But for the Cavaliers to improve as a team, it'll be tricky and could result in Cleveland entertaining trade offers they might not have considered in the past. However, according to NBA legend Robert Horry, the Cavaliers don't need to shake things up.
Instead, they should run it back.
“I think [the Cavs should] run it back," Horry said on an appearance on Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan. "You might add another piece off the bench. I thought when they got De’Andre Hunter, I said, ‘Oh crap, they’re going to the finals,’ because you’ve got De’Andre, you’ve got Ty Jerome who played exceptionally well this year. You got the bench. When you look at their roster, you’ve got Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, you’ve got guys who can erase your mistakes.
"This team is constructed where they should win a championship soon. They just gotta keep it together, keep believing, and don’t blow it up, because this is a really good team."
To Horry's point, the Cavaliers accomplished this in Kenny Atkinson's first year as head coach. So, to Horry's point, remaining patient might be the best path forward. Either way, the pressure is on for Cleveland to contend. So, if they run it back, they should be ready to scrap and claw their way past the second round.