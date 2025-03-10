Former NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About Cavaliers All-Star
Evan Mobley's growth and breakout season are key reasons the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the top teams in the NBA and are true contenders to win the championship this season.
The All-Star forward has elevated his game in nearly every facet this year, especially on the offensive end.
While the Cavaliers have a star-studded roster and one of the top backcourts in the NBA, one former champion believes Cleveland's postseason success lies in Evan Mobley's hands.
"The most important player on this Cavs roster is Evan Mobley," said Kendrick Perkins on NBA on ESPN.
The former NBA champion even boldly claimed that Mobley is one of the top two power forwards in the NBA.
"[Cleveland's] success is going to be on the back of Evan Mobley - how far this team goes. When you think about how versatile he is, one could make the argument that, right behind Giannis Antetokounmp, he just might be the second-best power forward in the game for what he can bring on both ends of the floor," continued Perkins.
Perkins's statement about Mobley isn't a hot take whatsoever. In fact, he's exactly right about how important the star forward is to Cleveland's overall success.
While the Cavaliers still need Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to provide elite scoring, Mobley has been Cleveland's most dynamic player on both ends of the floor all season.
Mobley may not be the flashiest player, but as Perkins explained, "He is the X-factor, and if they're going to beat the Boston Celtics and make it to the NBA Finals, it's going to be on the back of Evan Mobley."
