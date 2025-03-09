Cavaliers Superstar Averaging Career-High In Critical Stat
Donovan Mitchell has been playing at a high level since making his NBA debut in 2017 with the Utah Jazz.
But even at 28 years old, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is still showing areas of improvement and growth.
Mitchell is averaging 24.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists this season as the Cavaliers remain the top team in the NBA.
These stats are fairly mediocre compared to some of Spida's previous career highs, but his efficiency this season has been off the charts. Mitchel is even connecting on a career-high .388 percent of his shots from behind the arc.
His previous career high was .386 percent during the 2020-21 season, but Mitchell was attempting just 8.7 threes a game and playing 33.4 minutes games.
This season, the All-Star guard has elevated his three-point attempts to over nine and a game while playing 31.3 minutes a night, which is a career-low
With a month left to play, Mitchell has a chance to solidify this year as one of the best shooting seasons of his career. There's also a possibility that the three-point percentage dips back below 38 percent and nearly misses the mark.
Either way, with Mitchell's minutes per game and three-point attempts, this stat also proves just how efficient of a season the guard is having and how Kenny Atkinson has been able to get the most out of him.
As the playoffs get closer, the Cavaliers are going to need a rested Donovan Mitchell who can provide elite scoring in any volume, and it looks like that's exactly who they're going to get.
