Cleveland Cavaliers Emerging As Clear Trade Deadline Winners
Sometimes, win-now trades pay off for a team, and sometimes, they horribly backfire.
While the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade at the deadline with a clear intention of helping them win an NBA championship this season, it's turning into one of the best moves of the entire season.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports recently examined the NBA trade deadline's winners and losers a month after the madness and identified the Cavaliers as one of his winners following their trade with the Atlanta Hawks for De'Andre Hunter.
"A rule I think we can all abide by is that if a team doesn't lose for the entire month after the trade deadline, they are one of that deadline's winners," wrote Quinn
"Now Cleveland enters the playoffs with more lineup flexibility than any team in basketball. They can build lineups around offense, defense or both and are covered in the case of basically any short-term injury. That doesn't guarantee a championship, but they're set up as well as they possibly could be as they try to win one."
Hunter has truly been a difference maker for the Cavaliers and the clear piece they were missing with past iterations of this roster. He can create his own shot, knock down three-pointers at a high rate, and provide much-needed perimeter defense.
That couldn't have been clearer during Cleveland's comeback against the Boston Celtics last Friday. He provided a key scoring boost off the bench and came up clutch with his defense down the stretch.
Then, just two days later, Hunter took over and scored 32 points during an overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Sure, it's only been a month, and a lot can still change.
But considering what the Cavaliers gave up to get Hunter, and he's under contract through 2027, this move is a clear win and could go down as one of the best deals Koby Altman has pulled off as Cleveland's main decision-maker.
