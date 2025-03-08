Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Chasing Incredible NBA History
At the beginning of the season, Ty Jerome was simply viewed as just another depth piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, he's emerged as a key piece to their success as Jerome is putting together the best season of his career.
Jerome's elite year is also putting him in contention to make some incredible NBA history.
Following Cleveland's win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, Jerome is averaging 12.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists a game. But he's trying to make history on the shooting side of those stats.
As it stands, the guard is shooting 50.7 percent on shots from the field, 44.0 percent on his three points, and 90.1 percent from the free-throw line.
If the season ended today, Jerome would become just the ninth player in NBA history to record a 50/40/90 season (50+ percent from the field, 40+ percent from three-point territory, and 90+ percent from behind the arc).
Two of those players are actually former Cavaliers. Kyrie Irving recorded this stat line during the 202-21 season, and Mark Price did it during the 1988-98 season.
The last player to accomplish this feat was Kevin Durant in 2022-23.
Cleveland's own Darius Garland was also in the conversation earlier this season, but a slight drop in his efficiency has eliminated him from the race.
It'll be tough for Jerome to continue this efficiency for the next month, but with 19 games left in the regular season, Jerome has a real possibility of cementing his name in history.
