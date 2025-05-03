Cavs Insider

Full Series Schedule for Cavaliers-Pacers Playoff Matchup

When will the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers play in the NBA Playoffs?

Jan 12, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Next up for the Cleveland Cavaliers on their quest to win their second Finals in franchise history is the Indiana Pacers.

Even though the Cavaliers dismantled the Miami Heat in four games, the Pacers will present a much tougher challenge and must-watch TV for NBA fans worldwide.

With that in mind, here's what the Cavaliers-Pacers series schedule looks like for the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals:

  • Game 1: Sunday, May 4 at 6:00 PM EST on TNT
  • Game 2: Tuesday, May 6 at 7:00 PM EST on TNT
  • Game 3: Friday, May 9 at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN
  • Gam 4: Sunday, May 11 at 8:00 PM EST on TNT
  • Game 5*: Tuesday, May 13 on TNT (Time TBD)
  • Game 6*: Thursday, May 15 on ESPN (Time TBD)
  • Game 7*: Sunday, May 18 (TV and Time TBD)
Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23)
Apr 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers, as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, will have home-court advantage, meaning Games 1, 2, 5*, and 7* will be at Rocket Arena.

The Pacers will be home for Games 3, 4, and 6*.

Right now, Cleveland's focus must be on Game 1 and getting off to a hot start against the Pacers, specifically on offense.

With Darius Garland's status still unknown as he deals with a toe injury, it will be interesting to see if and when he plays in this series.

Many of these questions will be answered on Sunday evening when the Cavaliers and Pacers tip off for Game 1.

