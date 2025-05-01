Cleveland Cavaliers Hit Impressive Historical Milestone in Series Against Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers are fresh off a series sweep over the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
However, the Cavaliers didn't just beat the Heat in four games; they dominated Miami through all 16 quarters the two teams played in the series.
The Cavaliers' offense overwhelmed the Heat and even hit an NBA milestone.
NBA analyst Lev Akrabas recently noted that the Cavaliers' offense was the most efficient in a playoff series ever.
Cleveland finished the four-game set against Miami with an offensive rating of 136.2.
The next closest offensive rating to this is the Brooklyn Nets, who posted a 128.0 in the first round of the 2021 postseason, and behind them is the Los Angeles Clippers, who recorded an offensive rating of 127.7 in the same playoffs.
The amazing part about this stat is that it wasn't just one or two players who went off for the Cavaliers. This impressive offensive performance was a true team effort.
Seven members of the Wine and Gold averaged more than 10 points per game and had a true shooting percentage of 60 percent or more.
Even though the Cavaliers are coming off a historic series, they still face multiple questions.
One unknown is how severe Darius Garland's toe injury is. The All-Star guard looked great through the first two games of round one, averaging 24.0 points.
The other question the Cavaliers must answer is whether this impressive offensive performance is sustainable as they prepare for a tough defensive team in the Indiana Pacers.
