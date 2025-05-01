Cavaliers Are Successfully Answering Biggest Playoff Question
The Cleveland Cavaliers had the best offense in the NBA during the regular season, and it really wasn't close.
This was on full display against Cleveland's playoff victory over the Miami Heat. However, the Cavaliers didn't come into the playoffs with their offense firing on all cylinders.
One unknown surrounding the Cavaliers heading into the postseason was whether their offense, specifically their three-point shooting, was sustainable.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst even identified it as one of the key questions for Cleveland heading into the season.
It's early, but so far, the Wine and Gold are successfully answering that question.
The Cavaliers advanced to the Conference Semi-Finals after sweeping the Heat in four quick games.
In those matchups, the Cavaliers' offense looked unstoppable, and they even made NBA history with their impressive offensive rating.
Cleveland averaged 126.0 points per game, shot 51.8 percent from the floor, and a staggering 44 percent from behind the arc in the first round.
Here are some of Cleveland's leaders from behind the arc in the playoffs so far:
- De'Andre Hunter - 61.5%
- Ty Jerome - 50%
- Evan Mobley - 47.5%
- Max Strus - 47.2%
- Donovan Mitchell - 45.7%
- Darius Garland - 41.2% (Two Games)
Is shooting 44 percent from three as a team sustainable stat throughout the rest of the postseason?
Probably not, but it would be nice.
However, Windhorst's biggest concern was that the Cavaliers were the 19th-best three-point shooting team after the All-Star Break.
With how dominant Cleveland looked in the first round, it appears that whatever shooting slump the Cavaliers were in the season's final six weeks is no more.
Hopefully, the Cavaliers can keep up their impressive shooting against the Indiana Pacers after a few days off.
