Historic First Half Propels Cavaliers To 10th Straight Win
Heading into their 10th game of the season on Friday night, the 9-0 Cleveland Cavaliers had an opportunity to make a statement with a victory over the 7-1 Golden State Warriors.
And this is exactly what the Cavaliers did, thanks in large part to a first half performance for the ages.
Cleveland defeated Golden State by a final score of 136-117 for its 10th straight win to begin the season, outscoring the Warriors 83-42 in the game's first 24 minutes.
According to Cavs Notes on X, the Wine and Gold's 41-point halftime lead was their largest in franchise history, and their 83 points tied the team's most in a single half in franchise history.
In the first half, the Cavaliers shot 28-for-43 (65.1%) from the field and 14-for-22 (63.6%) from three-point range. Their 14 triples tied the team's second-most in a single half in franchise history.
Individually, four Cleveland players scored in double-figures, with Isaac Okoro and Ty Jerome leading the way with 13 points each. The pair combined to shoot 10-for-12 (83.3%) from the field and 6-for-8 (75%) from beyond the arc.
Defensively, the Wine and Gold held Golden State to just 5-for-16 (31.3%) from deep in the first half, forcing 13 Warriors turnovers.
Overall, the Cavaliers drained a season-high 20 three-pointers, shooting 47.6% from three-point range. Darius Garland paced the team with a game-high six triples, en route to a game-high 27 points.
Cleveland also shot a season-best 24-for-28 (85.7%) from the free throw line as a team. Evan Mobley scored nine of his 23 points at the free throw line, tying his career-high of nine free throws at a 90% clip.
The Wine and Gold will seek their 11th consecutive victory when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.