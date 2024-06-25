Here's How The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Trade For Clippers' Paul George
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on during the NBA offseason. Donovan Mitchell is expected to ink a long-term extension with the Cavaliers, but the team will still need to improve the roster around him.
Lately, Paul George is a name that has come up as a potential target for Cleveland. He seems to be headed for a divorce with the Los Angeles Clippers and a move could happen in the near future.
George would be exactly what the Cavaliers need in order to take a leap towards the NBA Finals. He would bring elite scoring ability and top-notch defense as well.
Finding an elite wing defender was a major need for Cleveland. George would be able to go up against the likes of Jaylen. Brown and Jayson Tatum come playoff time and provide a major scoring punch to take pressure off of Mitchell.
All of that being said, it would likely take a sign-and-trade to acquire George. What could that kind of trade look like between the Cavaliers and Clippers?
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, 2024 First-Rond Pick (No. 20 overall)
While Cleveland has reportedly been against the idea of trading Garland, moving him to acquire George would be a wise decision. Players like George aren't available all the time.
During the 2023-24 season with Los Angeles, George ended up averaging 22.6 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals. He shot 47.1 percent from the floor and knocked down 41.3 percent of his three-point attempts.
This is the kind of move that a franchise would make if they're going after a championship. That seems to be where the Cavaliers woould like to be.
Garland has big potential, but he has yet to prove that he can be a legitimate No. 2 option. George, on the other hand, has proven he can be a legitimate No. 1 or No. 2 option.
Giving up Dean Wade and the No. 20 overall pick in the draft would be a non-issue.
Assuming Cleveland could get both George and Mitchell locked up to long-term deals, this would be a perfect trade to pursue. They would instantly become a championship contender and would also be a much more attractive landing spot for veteran free agents chasing a championship.
There is no guarantee that the Cavaliers will actually pursue a trade for George, but if they do, this is one option to get a deal done with the Clippers.