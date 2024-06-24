Should Cavaliers Look To Acquire Paul George This Offseason?
The further we get into the NBA offseason, the more trade rumors and roster movement there will be. One player, in particular, could be at the center of a lot of discussion and speculation if they end up moving to a new team this summer.
That's current Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George who has a $48.8 million player option. He could either opt out of the deal and become an unrestricted free agent or pick up the year left on his contract and ask to be moved to a new team.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report identified the Cleveland Cavaliers as a “surprise landing spot” if George does end up wearing a new uniform next season.
“The Cleveland Cavaliers would be a perfect fit for George, a team needing an athletic, two-way wing with playoff experience to take them to the next level," wrote Swartz. "If Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley both sign extensions with the Cavs this summer, George should be excited with the future of the team.”
But does it make sense for the Cavs to seek out George in free agency or as a possible trade candidate for the nine-time all-star?
There are two ways to look at this and two answers to that question.
If Cleveland plans to bring back the core four and run it back next season, then no, this move wouldn’t make sense or is financially realistic for the Cavaliers franchise.
However, if the font office does end up breaking the core up (let’s say moving Darius Garland who could reportedly request a trade if Donovan Mitchell signs an extension) then yes, looking to acquire George could become more of a possibility and make a ton of sense.
This is even something the Swartz alluded to in his original piece:
“The most likely trade piece in this scenario would be Darius Garland, who agent Rich Paul should be thrilled to see him move to Los Angeles. Garland would make the Clippers younger and is enough of an off-ball threat to share a backcourt with James Harden should L.A. bring him back as well. The Cavs would need to send one more salary (Georges Niang) to make the money work.”
The Cavaliers are in need of another wing and George and Mitchell’s play styles would complement each other perfectly. PG averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists last season while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc.
He also had a defensive rating of 114 last season demonstrating his ability to be a two-way player. A starting lineup with Paul George, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in it would instantly become one of the best defensive teams in the entire NBA.
Swartz even makes the bold claim that if George ends up on the Cavaliers then he has a “far better chance at a title than staying in L.A.”
A lot still has to happen for George to the Cavs to even become a remote possibility. However, it is an interesting scenario to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.