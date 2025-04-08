Insider Reveals Wild Luka Doncic Trade Scenario for Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers ultimately landed their man at the NBA trade deadline, swinging a deal for De'Andre Hunter to bolster their size and provide them with another shooter.
But could the Cavaliers have actually completed a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic before the Los Angeles Lakers swiped him from the Dallas Mavericks?
Probably not, but ESPN's Bobby Marks has outlined what it likely would have taken for Cleveland to poach Doncic from the Mavericks back in February: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and a 2031 unprotected first-round draft pick.
"There is a risk-reward with the Cavaliers trading for Doncic. The reward is that Doncic-Donovan Mitchell instantly becomes the best backcourt in the NBA for a team that was already leading the Eastern Conference," Marks wrote. "The risk? The in-season trade disrupts team chemistry during one of the franchise's best seasons. The loss of Allen in the two-for-one trade would also leave Cleveland thin in their frontcourt."
Continuity is incredibly vital to the Cavs, which they demonstrated last summer when they refused to break up their Core Four in spite of rampant conjecture that they should at least move one of Garland or Allen. Heck, some even suggested that the Cavaliers should trade Mitchell.
in the end, Cleveland chose to stay put, and the decision has paid dividends, as the Cavs have been at or near the top of the NBA all season long.
Doncic is a generational talent, and putting him alongside of Mitchell could have been lethal, but we don't know if the duo would have worked, and the Cavaliers would have sacrified a whole lot of defense by jettisoning Allen in the process.
