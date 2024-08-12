Cavs Insider

Isaac Okoro Returning To The Cleveland Cavaliers Appears To Make The Most Sense

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz breaks down why returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers is Isaac Okoro's best option.

Tommy Wild

Feb 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason has primarily revolved around keeping their core together, as Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen all received contract extensions. However, one of Cleveland’s key rotational pieces from the last four seasons remains without a contract.

Isaac Okoro remains a restricted free agent and was proposed the qualifying offer by the Cavaliers, but rumors about a potential sign-and-trade have been a popular headline all summer.

Now, Okoro staying on the Cavs for next season appears to make the most sense for all parties involved, and Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explains why:

“No other team can offer Okoro more than the $12.8 million mid-level exception and not go over the first tax apron. A sign-and-trade is possible, although the Cavs should still want to keep Okoro, the team's best perimeter defender … Okoro isn't a starter on a championship-caliber team and doesn't need to be on this current Cavs roster. Playing as a seventh man in the rotation and serving as defensive specialist looks to be his calling card, one that Cleveland should be wary of overpaying, however.”

Isaac Okoro shoots a corner three.
Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) follows through on a three-point basket attempt in the second quarter against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

All of this comes as reports also indicate that a possible sign-and-trade between the Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets centered around Okoro may be dwindling, and the restricted free agent will likely pick up his qualifying offer for 2024-25. 

Okoro’s role with the Cavs may not be the same as it was the past few seasons, with Cleveland drafting offensive-minded Jaylon Tyson with the 20th pick in the 2024 Draft. But Ice can still provide valuable defense and the occasional outside shot if he is on Cleveland’s roster next year. 

