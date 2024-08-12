Isaac Okoro Returning To The Cleveland Cavaliers Appears To Make The Most Sense
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason has primarily revolved around keeping their core together, as Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen all received contract extensions. However, one of Cleveland’s key rotational pieces from the last four seasons remains without a contract.
Isaac Okoro remains a restricted free agent and was proposed the qualifying offer by the Cavaliers, but rumors about a potential sign-and-trade have been a popular headline all summer.
Now, Okoro staying on the Cavs for next season appears to make the most sense for all parties involved, and Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explains why:
“No other team can offer Okoro more than the $12.8 million mid-level exception and not go over the first tax apron. A sign-and-trade is possible, although the Cavs should still want to keep Okoro, the team's best perimeter defender … Okoro isn't a starter on a championship-caliber team and doesn't need to be on this current Cavs roster. Playing as a seventh man in the rotation and serving as defensive specialist looks to be his calling card, one that Cleveland should be wary of overpaying, however.”
Read Swartz’s entire assessment here.
All of this comes as reports also indicate that a possible sign-and-trade between the Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets centered around Okoro may be dwindling, and the restricted free agent will likely pick up his qualifying offer for 2024-25.
Okoro’s role with the Cavs may not be the same as it was the past few seasons, with Cleveland drafting offensive-minded Jaylon Tyson with the 20th pick in the 2024 Draft. But Ice can still provide valuable defense and the occasional outside shot if he is on Cleveland’s roster next year.