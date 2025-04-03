Jarrett Allen Admits To Imitating Former Cavaliers Legend LeBron James
They say imitation is the ultimate form of flattery. In that case, NBA superstar LeBron James should feel pretty honored.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-105 win over the New York Knicks, Wednesday night, center Jarrett Allen found himself on a breakaway steal, racing towards the basket with no defenders in sight.
It was a moment every basketball player dreams of. A rare opportunity to hold your own, mini-dunk contest in a game, in front of an arena full of fans. Naturally, players tend to pull out their most electric dunks in these situations and Jarrett Allen is no different.
Cleared for takeoff, the 26-year-old leapt into the air on his approach to the basket, reared back his right arm behind his head, and finished a booming windmill dunk that brought the house down inside Rocket Arena.
Afterward, Allen revealed that he was trying to channel his inner LeBron James with the slam.
"Honestly, I wanted to look like Bron trying to bring it back. I looked at the replay...nothing close," Allen said with a laugh.
It's fitting that Allen was attempting to pay homage to the Cavaliers legend, who currently resides in Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers. Even though he plays elsewhere, James' presence is still on full display throughout the arena, particularly from the glow of the 2016 championship banner hanging from the rafters.
Allen may never be able to look as cool as James while throwing down a dunk, but he does still have a chance to contribute to a championship banner of his own. Perhaps future Cavs players will then be trying to mimic him when they find themselves on a breakaway dunk.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Earn Major Boost In Eastern Conference Standings
MORE: Cavaliers Coach Shares Injury Update On Key Rotation Member
MORE: Analyst Divulges Massive Growing Concern for Cavaliers Star
MORE: Cavaliers Coach Plans To Add Dynamic Layer To Cleveland's Offense
MORE: Who Could The Cleveland Cavaliers Play In The NBA Playoffs?