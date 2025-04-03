Cavaliers Coach Shares Injury Update On Key Rotation Member
The Cleveland Cavaliers' depth has been one of the key reasons for their dominance throughout the NBA season. However, one of their most important rotation members hasn't appeared in a game since March 25.
Ty Jerome has missed the past four games with a knee injury. The injury started as soreness but was later identified as tendinous on the injury report.
While Jerome remains sidelined, Kenny Atkinson provided a rather encouraging update on Cleveland's guard.
"If this was a playoff game today, he'd play," said Atkinsom before Cleveland's showdown with the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
At the same time, the Wine and Gold need a healthy Jerome to be available for whoever they match up with in the first round, and that's exactly what Cleveland's head coach told him.
Atkinson said he told Jerome, "Listen, we need you healthy."
It may be concerning that Jerome has been absent for over a week, but it does appear that the team is being extremely cautious about this injury before having him return to the floor.
Jerome is currently in the middle of his best season in the NBA. The guard is averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 43.1 percent from behind the arc.
