Former NBA Champion Throws Harsh Shade at Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers added yet another win to their impressive collection of them on Friday night, hammering the New York Knicks by a score of 142-105.
The Cavaliers have not beaten the Knicks twice this season, which is significant seeing as how they could see New York in the playoffs.
However, there are some who still do not quite believe in Cleveland just yet, and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins is among that group.
Prior to the Cavs' win over the Knicks, Perkins said there is a reason why there is not considerable respect for Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers around the league right now.
“They haven’t earned respect,” Perkins said. “And name me a time when a Donovan Mitchell-led team has reached the NBA Finals or the Conference Finals. The month of Neveruary. It’s never happened."
Perkins has a point. Cleveland has been eliminated from the first and second round of the playoffs, respectively, in Mitchell's first two years with the Cavs. He also never led the Utah Jazz past Round 2 during his five seasons in Salt Lake City.
"Respect is earned, not given," added Perkins. "I get that they have the best record, they have to go out and prove it. Do they have the personnel to get it done? Absolutely, but again it’s just like the Oklahoma City Thunder. They've got to show it.”
In the end, regular-season accolades don't really mean all that much. As the 72-win Chicago Bulls famously coined, "don't mean a thing without the ring."
The Boston Celtics just experienced this same thing. They were one of the best teams in the NBA for years, but they never quite got their flowers until winning the championship last June.
If the Cavaliers want to truly be remembered, they must win a title.
