Kenny Atkinson Makes Bold Declaration About Cavaliers Star
When the Cleveland Cavaliers needed a spark on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, one of their brightest stars stepped up.
Trailing by eight entering the fourth quarter, All-Star Guard Darius Garland proceeded to score 10 of the team's first 14 points of the period, dropping 18 in total to finish with 30 on the night.
It was the latest clutch effort by Garland in a season where he's made a habit out of meeting the moment late in games. So much so, in fact, that head coach Kenny Atkinson believes he deserves to be recognized for it.
"He's the clutch player of the year," Atkinson declared following the Cavs' 109-104 win over the Nets. "He just does it in the fourth quarter. He's done it all year."
Garland has been one of the most clutch players in the NBA this season. According to the league's clutch metrics, which tracks a player's performance over the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime, Garland is 13th in average points with 3.4.
Across 27 different games, Garland is shooting a whopping 58% from the floor and 57.1% from three in those most pivotal moments. He's also averaging .6 assists. His efforts in crunch time have been evident.
"It's a honor," said Garland of Atkinson's praise. "I mean I haven't got the award yet so, I'm not gonna say clutch player of the year. But if I would to get it, that be an honorable award. Just trying to go out there and win games. I haven't had a lot of clutch moments, but it would be an honor to get the award for sure.
The NBA debuted the Clutch Player of the Year Award during the 2022-2023 season, with the inaugural honor going to former Sacramento Kings' guard De'Aaron Fox. Warriors' superstar Steph Curry won it last season.
A few more performances like Tuesday night could certainly bolster Garland's claims to take home the third installment of the award. In the meantime, he'll have to settle for Atkinson pleading his case.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers All-Star Snaps Out Of Shooting Slump In Historic Win
MORE: Cavaliers Join Elite Company With Historic Win Streak
MORE: Cavaliers Accomplish Two Major Feats in Close Win Over Nets
MORE: NBA Insider Drops Bold Outlook for Cleveland Cavaliers
MORE: Cavaliers Star Reveals Telling Statement on Jarrett Allen