NBA Insider Drops Bold Outlook for Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have already clinched a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs and are closing in on clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
It's officially time for the Wine and Gold to start planning ahead and ensure they're ready for the postseason.
If everything falls in line for the Cavaliers, this team could legitimately win the Finals in just a few months.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst understands this and provided a bold outlook for the team on Tuesday during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland.
"I'm very excited and anxious to see how they do," said Windhorst. "I am not putting it all on this season. It's not win or bust, but they have a chance. They have a real chance. Like, on the pie chat, it's a big chunk that the Cavs could end up pulling the championship. They've got to have things go their way, but they have what they need. So, like I said, keep your plans for June open.
Many people may focus on Windhorst's comments about Cleveland's chances to win the championship this season, understandably so.
However, he also mentioned something else fairly important when considering the outlook and future of this team.
Windhorst doesn't believe this is a make-or-break year for the Cavaliers.
Cleveland's core is under contract for the foreseeable future, and even their "win-now" addition, De'Andre Hunter, will not be a free agent until 2027.
Even though it can be easy to be near-cited on Cleveland's ceiling in 2025, it's important to remember that this Cavaliers team should be elite and a threat to win it all for years to come.
