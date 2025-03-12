Cavaliers Join Elite Company With Historic Win Streak

The @cavs 55-10 record is tied for the 5th best 65-game start in @NBAHistory:



1. GSW (59-6 in 2015-16)

2. CHI (58-7 in 1995-96)

3t. CHI (56-9 in 1996-97)

3t. PHI (56-9 in 1982-83)

5t. SAS (55-10 in 2015-16)

5t. PHI (55-10 in 1966-67)

5t. CLE (55-10 in 2024-25)***#LetEmKnow