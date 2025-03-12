Cavaliers Join Elite Company With Historic Win Streak
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered Tuesday night riding a 14-game win streak for the second time this season. Just when it looked like their magical run was about to come to an end at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, Darius Garland rose to the occasion.
With the trio of Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter taking advantage of a rest day, the short-handed Cavs trailed the Nets by eight entering the fourth quarter – a deficit that would have been double figures if not for a remarkable buzzer-beating half-court three by Craig Porter Jr. to end the third quarter.
Garland has become plenty comfortable stepping up in those moments this season. Tuesday was no different.
Despite opening the final stanza with a turnover, Cleveland's star guard quickly made amends by intercepting a pass on the ensuing Brooklyn possession and turning it quickly into a transition, pull-up three.
The Cavalanche was on.
Garland proceeded to score 10 of the Cavs first 14 points of the quarter, slowly marching his team methodically back to eventually tie the game at 94. Issac Okoro did the honors of breaking it, one trip up the floor later, with a driving layup to give Cleveland its first lead since the 2:30 mark of the first quarter.
Garland finished the game with 30 points, 18 of which came in the fourth alone. Cleveland outscored the Nets 31-18 in the final stanza.
While Garland fueled the run, members of his short-handed supporting cast contributed in key spots. Evan Mobley contributed 21 points and nine boards. Double-double machine Jarrett Allen produced his 36th such effort of the season with 23 points and 13 boards.
It all culminated in another comeback performance from the Eastern Conference leading Cavs, who tied their season-best 15-game win streak to open up the season.
In reaching that mark for a second time this season, Cleveland joined some elite company, becoming just the sixth team in NBA history to have multiple 15-game win streaks in the same season.
Additionally, at 55-10, the Cavs became tied for the fifth-best record through 65 games in NBA history.
Tuesday's accomplishments didn't stop there, as the win also locked up the central division and guaranteed the Cavs home-court advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
It's been a year of historic moments for Cleveland, but for Garland and his teammates, these accolades are only the beginning.
