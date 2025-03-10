Cleveland Cavaliers Tie Celtics for Wild NBA Record
The Cleveland Cavaliers are absolutely rolling, as they have now won 14 straight games as they continue to make a push to finish with the best record in the NBA.
Not only have the Cavaliers captured 14 victories in a row, but they are doing it with historic offensive firepower, as they have scored at least 110 points in each of those wins.
Only one other team in NBA history has achieved such a unique feat: the 1985-86 Boston Celtics, who are widely considered to be one of the greatest teams ever.
Cleveland's latest victim was the Milwaukee Bucks, who the Cavs defeated by a score of 112-100 on Sunday night. Here's the real kicker: not a single Cavaliers player scored 20 points in the triumph.
Donovan Mitchell led the way with 17, and the rest of Cleveland's starting lineup was all in double figures. But the Cavs got some terrific production from their bench, demonstrating the balance they have had all season long.
The Cavaliers have surprised pretty much everyone this year, including their own fans. While Cleveland was obviously a talented team on paper heading into the 2024-25 campaign, I'm not sure even the most diehard Cavs fan expected this.
The Cavaliers currently own the best record in basketball, and barring a catastrophic collapse, they will cruise to having the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Of course, the playoffs are an entirely different animal, so we'll have to see if Cleveland's dominance carries over into the postseason, but it has certainly been a heck of year in The Land.
