One Key Cavaliers Player Could Be in Danger of Losing Their Job
The Cleveland Cavaliers have about two months to prepare for the NBA playoffs, which means that head coach Kenny Atkinson will have some crucial decisions to make.
Perhaps Atkinson's most important job in the coming weeks will be shaping the Cavaliers' playoff rotation, which means that some players on the bubble will really need to ramp up their performance before the postseaon begins.
But which Cleveland players could be in danger of losing minutes or potentially being excluded from the playoff rotation altogether?
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has identified one interesting player in particular who could be facing an uphill battle: Isaac Okoro.
"It seems inexplicable that longtime Cavalier Isaac Okoro would not be a part of the postseason rotation if he is healthy, and he is the player of these three most likely to make it," Cornelissen wrote. "Yet there is also no denying that this Cleveland team is deep enough that they are not completely reliant on Okoro's skillset. With Dean Wade and De'Andre Hunter providing strong defense on wings and forwards, Max Strus can be an option on opposing guards. That positional optionality means there are other options to defend high-octane guards than Isaac Okoro, options with more shooting utility or other offensive skills."
Cornelissen then goes on to qualify his statement by saying Okoro is the Cavs' best option in defending high-octane guards like Jalen Brunson, Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton, so he may end up being a pivotal piece in the spring.
That being said, Okoro has been sidelined since mid-January with a shoulder injury, so there is no question that he will have some ground to make up upon returning.
In 28 games and 16 starts this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over 19.7 minutes per game on 42.7/39.7/72.0 shooting splits.