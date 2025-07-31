Kings Adding Cavaliers Assistant to Coaching Staff
The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly be losing out on another assistant from their coaching staff heading into this NBA season.
According to a new report from insider James Ham of The Kings Beat, the Sacramento Kings have added Cleveland Cavaliers assistant D.J. Ham to their coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Ham, a video assistant and player development for Cleveland and the son of Milwaukee Bucks coach and former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, has been with the Cavaliers since the beginning of the 2024 season, also being a part of the Cavaliers' G League affiliate staff, the Cleveland Charge, for the two years prior.
Now, after just one year with Cleveland's NBA squad, Ham finds his way to Sacramento to join the end of the bench for interim-turned-full-time head coach Doug Christie for his first full season on the job, tipping off in October.
Ham's departure marks yet another assistant coach to be out of the fold for Cleveland in their second season under Kenny Atkinson, pairing with the likes of first-year Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott and his new assistant DeMarre Carroll, who also jumped over to the West earlier this offseason.
