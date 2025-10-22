Knicks likely without star player Wednesday night vs Cavs
The Cleveland Cavaliers open their quest for a title tonight, as their season tips off in New York versus the Knicks at 7:00 p.m. This opening night game will be a clash of some of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, as New York made it as far as the Eastern Conference Finals last season, while the Cavs fell short in the semifinals. Both of these teams are projected to be at the top of the East, and a win will go a long way for either team.
Sadly, though, Cleveland will be without some key players such as point guard Darius Garland, forward Max Strus, and possibly forward De’Andre Hunter tonight.
New York is also not coming into this game fully healthy, as Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson have officially been ruled out for the season opener.
But the latest developments indicate that the Knicks will also be without another star player tonight.
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania has just informed everyone that Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been downgraded to doubtful for the game tonight. Before today, Towns was managing a quad injury day-to-day, which had him listed as questionable for the Cleveland game.
With this update, it is looking less and less likely that Towns will be able to play tonight, according to Charania.
Towns was a key contributor for New York in their playoff run this past season, averaging 21.4 ppg, 11.6 rebounds, and shooting 35.1% from three in the postseason. In the Eastern Conference Finals, he ramped his scoring up to 24.8 points per game, 12.2 rebounds, and 36.7% from behind the arc.
Towns earned his 5th All-Star selection this past season and his 3rd All-NBA selection, being voted onto the All-NBA third team.
This past season, Towns averaged a double-double vs Cleveland, putting up 20.3 points per game, 10 rebounds, and shooting 37.5% from three in three games vs the Cavs.
With Mitchell Robinson already being ruled out, if Towns could not go, it would put New York at an extreme disadvantage vs Cleveland’s two dominant big men: Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Next in line for New York at the big man position is Guerschon Yabusele, a 6’7” free agent signing from Philadelphia who put up double-digit scoring at 11.0 points per game in 27 min.
Look for Cleveland to get to Mobley and Allen early and often if New York is without Robinson and Towns. Scoring in the paint will be emphasized for each Cavs player tonight when the two Eastern Conference foes tip off at 7:00.