Latest On Cleveland Cavaliers, Cameron Johnson Trade Rumors
From the moment the Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, there were immediate questions regarding the future of another forward on their roster: Cameron Johnson.
Hoops Wire again reported on Tuesday that the Cleveland Cavaliers have an interest in the 28-year-old forward. They were one of the teams that immediately popped up as a possible landing spot for Johnson following the Brdiges trade, and they apparently still have plenty of interest in acquiring him.
The Wine and Gold aren’t the only ones that have Johnson on their radar, though. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported on Monday (July 22) that the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers are also interested in acquiring the wing.
Johnson averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists last season and shot 44.6 percent from the floor and 39.1 from behind the arc while also being one the NBA’s best defenders. It’s easy to see why so many teams see him as a fit in their system.
The Cavs don’t have a ton of trade chips available to entice the Nets to send Johnson to Cleveland as Brooklyn heads toward a rebuild. However, a potential sign-and-trade involving Isaac Okoro may be something worth keeping an eye on as the Cavaliers forward remains a restricted free agent.
Johnson has certainly been aware of all of the trade talk and rumors, but he’s not letting that affect him as he prepares for next season.
“I’ll just let whatever happens, happens. Obviously, I think we have a pretty good group in Brooklyn that we can really start to grow something,” said Johnson. “If I’m staying in Brooklyn, then I’m all-in, excited to play, excited to grow this group, and that’s where my head’s at right now.