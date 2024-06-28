Mark Madsen Previews Jaylon Tyson's Fit With Cleveland Cavaliers
It will be up to Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson to figure out where first-round pick Jaylon Tyson fits into the team's plans in 2024-25.
President of basketball operations Koby Altman expressed the importance of patience with their newest player heading into his rookie season. Tyson's former coach, Mark Madsen, of the Cal Golden Bears feels differently though.
During a special appearance on 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, Madsen provided an in depth overview of what traits Tyson brings with him to Cleveland. And despite the fact that the Cavs are in win now mode, the former Laker believes Tyson can contribute immediately.
"You're getting a great player," said Madsen. "You're getting somebody who's gonna be able to step in and contribute right away, directly. Jaylon Tyson can shoot, he can shoot the three, he can do it off the dribble and he can do it off the catch. At Cal, because of injuries and also because Jaylon Tyson, from the minute he stepped onto campus was such a phenomenal passer, we put him at the point guard position, a lot of the season. And he was fantastic, but he is a really, really good catch and shoot shooter when he plays off the ball."
In a league dominated by wing shooting that description should be music to a Cavs' fans ears. The search for shooters to put around star guard Donovan Mitchell has been a top priority of Altman since last offseason. As Madsen mentioned, that's a role Tyson can play well, granted it will likely come with an adjustment period as he transitions to the pros.
That should be made somewhat smoother given the immense confidence that oozes out of Tyson – another thing Madsen mentioned in the interview. Cleveland fans got their first glimpse of it during Tyson's introductory press conference when he mentioned his year-one goals included things like winning a ring and making the NBA all-defense team.
Whatever role Tyson carves out for himself, it will certainly be earned.
"I'll say it again, I think he's gonna to be able to be a key contributor this year on the Cavs," said Madsen. "Now what does that mean? Does it mean he starts? Does it mean he plays 10 minutes I don't know. That's for Kenny Atkinson and management to figure out, but he's ready to contribute.
"Physical strength, probably without shoes he's closer to 6-foot-6, he puts shoes on he's 6-foot-7. But he's incredibly strong. ... And so the strength is there. The skill is there. The basketball IQ is there. He's got a great basketball IQ and it's only going to get better under the player development program of the Cavs."