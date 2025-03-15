What Makes The Cleveland Cavaliers So Special?
Historic, monumental, surprising, and unforgettable are a couple of different words that describe the Cleveland Cavaliers' season so far.
However, another way to define this season is special.
This word was used frequently on Friday night after the Cavaliers set a franchise record with 16 straight wins.
The Cavaliers head coach said, "You kind of know when something special is going on; we've got something special."
But what exactly does that mean? What makes this Cavaliers team so special?
In Atkinson's mind, the special season goes beyond the basketball, box scores, and individual performance; it's a bond and buy-in between the players that not every NBA team may have.
"The group is together. No one's pining for more minutes, or 'I didn't run this play.' We're just doing a really good job of sharing it and then competing on the defensive end," said Cleveland's coach.
Sam Merrill also chimed in and noted that plenty of factors make the group so special.
"There's a bunch of things: like the trust we all have in each other, the togetherness, the resiliency, the toughness, obviously a great coaching staff that believes in us. I think those things are what makes us really good," said Cleveland's sharpshooter.
What's even more striking is how, early on, this team realized they had something special within the clubhouse.
Atkinson said that he started to feel this could be a special group when the team started off the season on a 15-game winning streak.
Merrill echoed this sentiment, saying that he first felt something special brewing "during one of those stretches. Maybe in November or December when we were just beating the crap out of everybody, and I felt like we had a chance to be really good because we had so much talent.
"But like the way that Donovan, Darius, Evan, and JA started the season with so much energy and playing the right way, that's when I felt like we had a chance to do something really well."
With a "special, special, special group," as Atkinson described it, they certainly have the potential to do something remarkable in the playoffs.
