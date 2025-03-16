Current Injury Status for Duo of Cavaliers All-Stars vs. Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to raddle off a franchise record 16-straight wins, even with multiple players in and out of the lineup due to injuries or illness.
The Wine and Gold are looking to extend that streak to 17 straight wins on Sunday afternoon against the Orlando Magic.
However, Cleveland may be without a few of its team's All-Stars in this postseason rematch from a year ago.
Donovan Mitchell
Cavaliers superstar guard Donovan Mitchell has missed the last two games due to left groin soreness. As of Sunday morning, the All-Star is listed as questionable to play.
While it's slightly concerning that Mitchell has already missed consecutive games with an injury, the goal must be for him to be healthy for the postseason.
Mitchell is currently averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from behind the arc.
Evan Mobley
A new addition to the injury report is Cavaliers All-Star forward Evan Mobley, who is questionable to play with a right foot contusion.
Mobley is coming off an incredible game against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 22 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out three assists.
It's unclear whether this injury occurred on a specific play in the previous game.
Similarly to Mitchell, the Cavs will need a healthy Mobley to make a deep playoff run.
Even if there is a slight concern with the injury, it's smart to be cautious as Cleveland has already clinched a spot in the postseason.
