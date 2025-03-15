Cleveland Cavaliers React After Setting Incredible Franchise History
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their historic season, and their most recent accolade was setting a franchise record of 16 straight wins following their victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Some members of the Wine and Gold reacted to this amazing feat after the game, but their answers still show this team has a bigger goal in mind.
Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley acknowledged the Cavaliers setting this incredible history and credited it to Cleveland's team brand of basketball.
"I think it's just a testament to how we're playing together. Everyone's involved. We're just going out there playing our brand of basketball, not worried about the record necessarily, and it's just coming out this way," said the All-Star forward.
Sam Merrill
Sam Merrill's reaction to winning 16 straight games focuses on just how difficult it is to win one game every night, let alone 16.
"It's not easy," said Merrill. "It's not easy to win in this league at any level, especially on the road, and we've beat some good teams as well during this little run here."
Merrill went on to say that the key to going on a run like the Cavaliers' is defense and limiting turnovers. The Cavaliers have done extremely well in these areas over the last month.
De'Andre Hunter
De'Andre Hunter joined the Cavaliers at the beginning of February, and that's exactly when this winning streak started. Hunter has yet to lose a game in a Cavs uniform.
With a majority of these wins coming on the road, Hunter's reaction focuses on just how mentally prepared you have to be when stepping into a hostile environment
"It takes mental toughness. You know, the crowd is against you, the team is playing with a lot more energy since they're at home. But we come here with the mentality that 'no matter what it is - referees, fans, whatever - we're going to play hard, and that's exactly what we've been doing."
