NBA Analyst Reveals Ominous Take On Cleveland Cavaliers' Polarizing Stars
The Cleveland Cavaliers not only chose to not make any major moves this offseason, but they doubled down on their young core.
The Cavaliers agreed to contract extensions with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, squelching all of the trade speculation that surrounded the group.
Well, for now.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley questions whether or not the polarizing frontcourt tandem of Allen and Mobley will stand the test of time and feels that is the biggest storyline for Cleveland heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
"So, while things largely stayed the same in Cleveland this offseason, so did the debates about whether its two bigs can coexist," Buckley wrote. "Mobley and Allen might share the same frontcourt for now, but the clock could be ticking on this twin-towers tandem."
Fans and pundits have been doubting the long-term fit of Allen and Mobley for quite some time. While Mobley has certainly made an effort to expand his range to beyond the three-point line, the floor spacing of the Cavs' frontcourt remains dubious.
As a result, some feel that the Cavaliers should break up their big man duo and bring in a player who better fits the modern NBA landscape.
If Cleveland does ultimately decide to move one of Allen or Mobley at some point, the former would almost certainly be the one to go, as Mobley has a higher ceiling, and the Cavs have more invested in the former No. 3 overall pick.
The Cavaliers are obviously willing to give their current roster another shot, but if they fail to progress this year, heads my end up rolling in The Land.