NBA Champion Believes Cavaliers Are Favorites To Win East Right Now
The Cleveland Cavaliers are fresh off a dominant series sweep of the Miami Heat in the playoffs' first round.
However, one former NBA champion doesn't think the Wine and Gold are going to stop here.
Danny Green, who's a retired NBA player and current analyst for ESPN, had this to say about the Cavaliers after their recent win over the Heat.
"Not only their depth, but their maturity. I love the approach that they're taking. [Donovan Mitchell] is locked in, laser-focused. They've shown a ton of growth with winning this series [against Miami Miami]. They don't seem satisfied at all. They're ready to win and play," said Green in a recent appearance on NBA on ESPN.
"And to me, with how they're playing and how healthy they've been, I see them as the favorites in the East right now. Boston is struggling against the Orlando Magic. And right now, Cleveland is rolling and they're laser-focused. I love what they're doing and how mature they've been."
These comments should mean a lot from a player of Green's caliber and resume. The sharp-shooter won three NBA Finals during his career and started in over 150 playoff games.
Green also has a little bit of extra insight into the Cavaliers' core. He joined the roster for Cleveland's 2023 playoff run, which was Donovan Mitchell's first season in Cleveland.
While the former NBA champion has a ton of praise for this Cavaliers team, the Wine and Gold can't get complacent with their level of play.
