Final Injury Status for Cavaliers Star In Game 4 vs. Heat

Darius Garland will be out again for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their Game 4 matchup against the Miami Heat.

Tommy Wild

Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
By the end of Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be moving on to the next round of the NBA Playoffs if they can secure a win in Game 4 against the Miami Heat.

The Wine and Gold had no issues with the Heat in Game 3, even without their star guard, Darius Garland, who missed the matchup with a great toe injury.

DG was listed as questionable leading up to Game 4 with the same injury and was considered a game-time decision.

Reports indicated shortly before tip-off that the Garland is OUT for Game 4.

Even though Kenny Atkinson said, "We'll see," regarding Garland's availability, the guard was not on the floor during his normal pre-game warmup time, which wasn't a good sign for his availability.

Before the injury, Garland was off to a strong start in his first two postseason games.

The All-Star guard averaged 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc in Games 1 and 2.

With Garland still sidelined, the focus from Miami's defense will still be on Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome.

The Cavaliers' best hope now is to beat Miami in Game 4 and give Garland some time to rest and get healthy before their playoff journey continues.

