Cavaliers Star Current Injury Status for Game 4 vs. Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat by winning Game 4 on Monday night.
However, the Wine and Gold may have to win the game without one of their star guards.
Darius Garland is currently listed as questionable to play on Monday night with a lingering great toe injury.
This is the same injury that forced DG to miss Game 3 on Saturday and caused discomfort towards the end of the regular season.
Thankfully, the Cavaliers didn't feel Garland's absence too much in Game 3 and still beat the Heat by 37 points.
Ty Jerome stepped up for the Cavaliers with a career-high 11 assists, and De'Andre Hunter supplemented on the scoring end with 21 points.
Even though Cleveland was able to survive one game without Garland, it will be tough to endure another game without him in the lineup.
Through the first two games of the series, DG was averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three.
If Garland can't play with the lingering injury, the Cavaliers will need Donovan Mitchell to take on a much bigger scoring role.
Spida only scored 13 in Game 3, despite Cleveland's victory. Mitchell is more than capable of
Hopefully, Garland does return to the floor and is healthy for what could be the series-clinching game in Miami.
However, health is the most important thing for the entire Cavs team moving forward, so he must be as close to 100 percent as possible before returning.
