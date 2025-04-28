Cavaliers Coach Gets Honest About Game 4 Matchup With Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers are so close to slamming the door on the Miami Heat and advancing to the next round of the NBA Playoffs.
A win in Game 4 on Monday night would mean a series sweep for the Cavaliers and an opportunity to take on the Indiana Pacers of Milwaukee Bucks in the next round.
However, that's much easier said than done, and Cleveland's head coach isn't getting ahead of himself.
Kenny Atkinson got honest about Game 4 against the Heat, and expects the game to be a tough test for his team.
"Listen, this is the Miami Heat. This is not going to be [easy] because of who they are, their character, their program, and their coaches, and the players they have," said Atkinson.
"Game 4 is going to be - I expect it to be a tight, tight battle."
Atkinson understandably has a lot of respect for Erick Spolstra, his coaching staff, and Miami's players' previous postseason experience.
Cleveland's coach said before the series even started that the Heat are not a typical 10th seed and that a best-of-seven series would be a challenge for the Cavaliers.
So far, the Wine and Gold have done a great job dominating the Heat on both sides of the floor, but they can't let the Heat win even one game.
The moment a team gets an ounce of momentum in a playoff series. Cavaliers fans should know this from past series.
As Atkinson said, it will be a tight battle, but the Cavaliers are more than capable of winning Game 4 and sweeping the series if they keep their foot on the gas for the next 48 minutes of gameplay.
